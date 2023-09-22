Weekend Roundup: Caltrain Electrification Update, Speed Cameras

Here are a few Streetsblog news nuggets to start your weekend.
All Caltrain's electrification poles are up.
Caltrain's electrification project marked a milestone this week, with the installation of its last catenary pole. From a Caltrain release:
Caltrain and contractor Balfour Beatty have worked to install 2,569 pre-engineered poles and upgraded the existing signal system that will allow the electric trains to operate in an electrified corridor along the nearly 160-year-old right-of-way, which has continued to be active railroad during this process. The work in upgrading the existing signal system included upgrading every grade crossing on the electrified corridor. The steel poles were safely lifted and elevated into place and then mounted on concrete foundation, a process that involved ongoing collaboration and hours of work around the clock to complete. A video of the final pole installation can be found here.
With the final OCS pole installed, crews can now hang the last of the wire, as well as finish the final work on the OCS that will provide power to the electric trains, which will be tested along the full corridor from San Francisco to San Jose later this year.
Caltrain is on schedule to begin electrified service in the fall of 2024.
Speed kills: Walk San Francisco is urging people to support A.B. 645