Headlines, October 12

BART Asks Bystanders to Help Fight Harassment ( Bloomberg

More on Shakeup at SFMTA ( SFExaminer

Protected Bike Lanes Coming to Telegraph in North Oakland ( Oaklandside

More on Hayes Street ( SFStandard

San Anselmo Studies Safety for its Main Street ( MarinIJ

Mayor Tells SFMTA to Stop Ticketing Stolen Vehicles ( SFChron

Marina House Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis ( SFStandard

San Francisco Hires a PR Firm ( SFStandard

Potrero Hill Power Station Development ( SFChron

More Housing Bills Signed into Law ( SFChron

Commentary: California Needs Wave Power ( EastBayTimes

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?