Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 12

7:57 AM PDT on October 12, 2023

  • BART Asks Bystanders to Help Fight Harassment (Bloomberg)
  • More on Shakeup at SFMTA (SFExaminer)
  • Protected Bike Lanes Coming to Telegraph in North Oakland (Oaklandside)
  • More on Hayes Street (SFStandard)
  • San Anselmo Studies Safety for its Main Street (MarinIJ)
  • Mayor Tells SFMTA to Stop Ticketing Stolen Vehicles (SFChron)
  • Marina House Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis (SFStandard)
  • San Francisco Hires a PR Firm (SFStandard)
  • Potrero Hill Power Station Development (SFChron)
  • More Housing Bills Signed into Law (SFChron)
  • Commentary: California Needs Wave Power (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

