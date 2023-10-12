Headlines, October 12

- BART Asks Bystanders to Help Fight Harassment (Bloomberg)
- More on Shakeup at SFMTA (SFExaminer)
- Protected Bike Lanes Coming to Telegraph in North Oakland (Oaklandside)
- More on Hayes Street (SFStandard)
- San Anselmo Studies Safety for its Main Street (MarinIJ)
- Mayor Tells SFMTA to Stop Ticketing Stolen Vehicles (SFChron)
- Marina House Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis (SFStandard)
- San Francisco Hires a PR Firm (SFStandard)
- Potrero Hill Power Station Development (SFChron)
- More Housing Bills Signed into Law (SFChron)
- Commentary: California Needs Wave Power (EastBayTimes)
