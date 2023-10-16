Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 16

8:40 AM PDT on October 16, 2023

  • AVs Threaten to Worsen Congestion (MissionLocal)
  • BART's Old Magazine (SFGate)
  • More on Grant to Clean Bus Stations (SFExaminer)
  • More on Daylighting (SFGate)
  • Hot Spots for Parking Tickets (SFChron)
  • U.S. Oil Production Reaches All-Time High (NBCBayArea)
  • Will YIMBY Bills Deliver? (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • Tiny Home Village Model for California? (SFChron)
  • But I saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign Once (SFChron)
  • What Happened to San Francisco? (NewYorker)
  • Commentary: S.F.'s Doom Loop is Not New or Unique (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Free Parking isn't Free (CTMirror)

