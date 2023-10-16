Headlines, October 16

- AVs Threaten to Worsen Congestion (MissionLocal)
- BART's Old Magazine (SFGate)
- More on Grant to Clean Bus Stations (SFExaminer)
- More on Daylighting (SFGate)
- Hot Spots for Parking Tickets (SFChron)
- U.S. Oil Production Reaches All-Time High (NBCBayArea)
- Will YIMBY Bills Deliver? (SFChron, SFStandard)
- Tiny Home Village Model for California? (SFChron)
- But I saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign Once (SFChron)
- What Happened to San Francisco? (NewYorker)
- Commentary: S.F.'s Doom Loop is Not New or Unique (SFChron)
- Commentary: Free Parking isn't Free (CTMirror)
