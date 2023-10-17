Headlines, October 17

- San Francisco to get 33 Speed Cameras (SFChron, SFStandard)
- Why Can't San Francisco Keep Motorists Out of Bike Lanes? (SFStandard)
- Future of Car-Free John Shelley Drive in McLaren Park (SFStandard)
- More on BART's Anti-Harassment Program (Berkeleyside)
- Federal Safety Regulator Investigating Cruise Danger to Pedestrians (Reuters)
- Robotaxis in Other Cities (SFChron)
- UC Berkeley's Plan for New Research Center (SFChron, SFStandard)
- Planters to Disperse Homeless? (SFStandard)
- Weird Street Fair (SFGate)
- Muni Logo Soccer Jersey (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Yosemite Needs Protected from Cars (SFChron)
