Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 17

7:25 AM PDT on October 17, 2023

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • San Francisco to get 33 Speed Cameras (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • Why Can't San Francisco Keep Motorists Out of Bike Lanes? (SFStandard)
  • Future of Car-Free John Shelley Drive in McLaren Park (SFStandard)
  • More on BART's Anti-Harassment Program (Berkeleyside)
  • Federal Safety Regulator Investigating Cruise Danger to Pedestrians (Reuters)
  • Robotaxis in Other Cities (SFChron)
  • UC Berkeley's Plan for New Research Center (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • Planters to Disperse Homeless? (SFStandard)
  • Weird Street Fair (SFGate)
  • Muni Logo Soccer Jersey (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Yosemite Needs Protected from Cars (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

