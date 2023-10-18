Breaking News: Jannelle Wong to leave S.F. Bicycle Coalition

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Rumors were already circulating, but Wednesday afternoon Jannelle Wong, Executive Director of the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition since April of 2022 (she served as interim director before that), announced that she will step down. From Wong's announcement email:

It is with deep gratitude and pride that I announce my departure as executive director. I have spent almost a decade at the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, championing safer streets and advancing transportation justice across San Francisco. I have so many happy memories working alongside and in partnership with all of our members to make San Francisco the biking city we all know it can be. I have immense faith in the SF Bicycle Coalition to continue this work.

Deputy Director Christopher White will take over the reins as interim executive director. White joined the SFBC in 2017. The board of directors will begin their search for a new executive director soon.

From a post on the SFBC blog:

Many members know Janelle as an approachable and kind leader who is always ready to roll up her sleeves and incite needed change. Under Janelle’s leadership, the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition has helped secure important wins such as JFK Promenade, Bayshore Boulevard Quick Build, and a permanent Slow Streets Network. “When I started bike commuting in the city, I happened upon this organization whose members advocated for a bike lane on 7th Avenue," wrote Wong in a statement. “That bike lane allowed me to commute downtown from my house after the birth of my first child. That’s the year I became a member of the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, and I have been committed to making safer streets for people biking in San Francisco ever since.”

It's unclear what's next for Wong. The SFBC statement said "Janelle will continue to support the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition through the end of the year."

For more on Wong's career and her philosophies about advocacy, check out her Streetsblog Q&A.