Headlines, October 18

- BART Ridership Up (SFExaminer)
- Manny Yekutiel Resigns from SFMTA Board (SFStandard)
- BART San Jose Extension Housing Project Awaits Approval (MercNews)
- More on Speed Cameras and other Bills on Streets (Oaklandside)
- Speed Cameras in San Jose (SJSpotlight)
- Mission Cyclist Killed by Hit-and-Run Motorist Identified (MissionLocal)
- Motorist Kills Vallejo Pedestrian (SFChron)
- Tax Breaks Proposed for Office to Housing Conversions (SFChron, SFStandard)
- S.F. Set to Ban Street Vendors on Mission (SFChron)
- S.F. Bans Most Remote Public Comment (SFStandard)
- Conference on Micromobility (Electrek)
- Video of San Francisco's Vacant Shops (SFGate)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?