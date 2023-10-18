Headlines, October 18

BART Ridership Up ( SFExaminer

Manny Yekutiel Resigns from SFMTA Board ( SFStandard

BART San Jose Extension Housing Project Awaits Approval ( MercNews

More on Speed Cameras and other Bills on Streets ( Oaklandside

Speed Cameras in San Jose ( SJSpotlight

Mission Cyclist Killed by Hit-and-Run Motorist Identified ( MissionLocal

Motorist Kills Vallejo Pedestrian ( SFChron

SFStandard) Tax Breaks Proposed for Office to Housing Conversions ( SFChron

S.F. Set to Ban Street Vendors on Mission ( SFChron

S.F. Bans Most Remote Public Comment ( SFStandard

Conference on Micromobility ( Electrek

Video of San Francisco's Vacant Shops ( SFGate

