Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 18

9:00 AM PDT on October 18, 2023

  • BART Ridership Up (SFExaminer)
  • Manny Yekutiel Resigns from SFMTA Board (SFStandard)
  • BART San Jose Extension Housing Project Awaits Approval (MercNews)
  • More on Speed Cameras and other Bills on Streets (Oaklandside)
  • Speed Cameras in San Jose (SJSpotlight)
  • Mission Cyclist Killed by Hit-and-Run Motorist Identified (MissionLocal)
  • Motorist Kills Vallejo Pedestrian (SFChron)
  • Tax Breaks Proposed for Office to Housing Conversions (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • S.F. Set to Ban Street Vendors on Mission (SFChron)
  • S.F. Bans Most Remote Public Comment (SFStandard)
  • Conference on Micromobility (Electrek)
  • Video of San Francisco's Vacant Shops (SFGate)

