This Week: MTC, Union Square, BPAC

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday MTC’s Transit 2050+. Transit 2050+, the region’s first Connected Network Plan and an element of The Metropolitan Transportation Commission’s (MTC) update of Plan Bay Area, marks a shift in the Bay Area toward planning for a more seamless transit experience. Join SPUR and MTC for a discussion. Tuesday, October 31, 12:30-2 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission St, S.F.
- Wednesday Union Square Ice Rink Opens. The annual Holiday Ice Rink returns. Hop on Muni to the rink and skate past traffic. Wednesday, November 1, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. (stays open until January 15), Union Square, S.F.
- Thursday Oakland Bicyclist and Pedestrian Advisory Commission (BPAC) Meeting. On the agenda: the San Pablo Avenue project, the East Bay Greenway, and the West Oakland link. Thursday, November 2, 3:30-5:30 p.m., 250 Frank Ogawa Plaza, Suite 4314, Broadway Conference Room, Oakland.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Bicycle Coffee Club. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Coffee Club is a place to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. Friday, November 3, 8-9 a.m. Location TBD
- Sunday Smart City Cycling. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for this on-bike class which will focus on the bike-handling skills to safely and confidently ride in city traffic. Sunday, November 5, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Arguello Extension, Arguello Blvd and Lincoln Way, S.F.
- Sunday Winterfest. The SFBC hosts its 27th annual Winterfest party and fundraiser. Come by to mingle and support advocacy for bike-friendly streets. Sunday, November 5, 2-5 p.m. SF Spark Social, 601 Mission Bay Boulevard North, S.F.
