Today's Headlines

Headlines, November 6

8:17 AM PST on November 6, 2023

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • Caltrain Ridership Up (DailyJournal)
  • More on BART Leaders and Consolidation (DailyJournal)
  • More Lyft Bikes Getting Deployed (SFStandard)
  • Moped Rental Service Discontinuing in S.F. and NY (ABC7)
  • More on Right on Red (ABCNews)
  • How Robotaxis Interact with Pedestrians (SFExaminer)
  • S.F.'s Guerrilla War Against Robo Taxis (MissionLocal)
  • Racist Driver Allegedly Weaponizes Car to Use in Hate Crime (SFGate)
  • Tree Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi Vis (SFChron)
  • Plants and Paintings for Yerba Buena (NBCBayArea)
  • S.F. Bus Driver Allegedly Exposes Himself to Child (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: To Hell with the Environment and Cyclists, Drivers are Entitled to Everything, All the Time (MarinIJ)

