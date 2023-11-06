Headlines, November 6

- Caltrain Ridership Up (DailyJournal)
- More on BART Leaders and Consolidation (DailyJournal)
- More Lyft Bikes Getting Deployed (SFStandard)
- Moped Rental Service Discontinuing in S.F. and NY (ABC7)
- More on Right on Red (ABCNews)
- How Robotaxis Interact with Pedestrians (SFExaminer)
- S.F.'s Guerrilla War Against Robo Taxis (MissionLocal)
- Racist Driver Allegedly Weaponizes Car to Use in Hate Crime (SFGate)
- Tree Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi Vis (SFChron)
- Plants and Paintings for Yerba Buena (NBCBayArea)
- S.F. Bus Driver Allegedly Exposes Himself to Child (SFStandard)
- Commentary: To Hell with the Environment and Cyclists, Drivers are Entitled to Everything, All the Time (MarinIJ)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?