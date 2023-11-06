Headlines, November 6

Caltrain Ridership Up ( DailyJournal

More on BART Leaders and Consolidation ( DailyJournal

More Lyft Bikes Getting Deployed ( SFStandard

Moped Rental Service Discontinuing in S.F. and NY ( ABC7

More on Right on Red ( ABCNews

How Robotaxis Interact with Pedestrians ( SFExaminer

S.F.'s Guerrilla War Against Robo Taxis ( MissionLocal

Racist Driver Allegedly Weaponizes Car to Use in Hate Crime ( SFGate

Tree Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi Vis ( SFChron

Plants and Paintings for Yerba Buena ( NBCBayArea

S.F. Bus Driver Allegedly Exposes Himself to Child ( SFStandard

Commentary: To Hell with the Environment and Cyclists, Drivers are Entitled to Everything, All the Time ( MarinIJ

