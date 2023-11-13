Headlines, November 13

- BART (and other Transit Agencies) by the Numbers (MassTransit)
- Transit Needs to Diversify Funding (GovTech)
- SFMTA's Struggles with Trolley vs. Battery vs. Diesel Buses (theFrisc)
- Commuters Explore Transit Options Ahead of APEC (SFStandard, CBSNews)
- Does Chinatown Care about APEC (SFExaminer)
- Investors Put the Brakes on Cruise (Reuters)
- Closure of Great Highway Near Zoo (RichmondReview)
- Money for Ferry Dredging (TimesHerald)
- More on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge (MarinIJ)
- Tree Nut Nursery Between Freeways (SFExaminer)
- Letters: What Doom Loop? (SFChron)
- Commentary: Offer Transit Discounts to Revive Downtown (SFChron)
