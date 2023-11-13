RSR Bridge Riders Turn Out in Force to Celebrate Bike Path

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.
Around a 1,000 cyclists were counted crossing the Richmond-San Rafael bridge Saturday afternoon to celebrate the 4th anniversary of the installation of a protected bikeway on its upper deck and to defend against its removal.
"Per the RSR Bridge counter there were 1,367 bike trips counted, which is 900 more than the previous Saturday," wrote Bike East Bay's Robert Prinz. "If everyone biked over and back that would mean about 450 people total."
The huge turnout was a testament to how much people want, and need, that path. Prinz estimates the turnout was even higher than the electronic counter on the bridge indicated. "One of the people playing with the brass band that set up on the shoulder to the bridge path entrance did a manual count of everyone who biked by," explained Prinz, adding that the visually counted numbers were much higher. "This discrepancy might reveal how the tech on the bridge is undercounting users significantly, as we know that cameras and loop detectors have trouble distinguishing exact numbers when multiple bikes are passing through, which is probably the case for many of the bridge trips since 2019."