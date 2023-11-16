Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, November 16

7:43 AM PST on November 16, 2023

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • MTC Sending Cash to BART (CBSNews)
  • More on New BART Fare Gates (ABC7)
  • M Ocean View Improvements Delayed (InglesideLight)
  • Safety Improvements Planned for International. But Will it Be Enough? (Oaklandside)
  • Another Driver Kills Another Pedestrian on International (SFChron)
  • 71-Story Residential Tower Proposed for Downtown S.F. (SFChron)
  • So Much for Howard Terminal Redevelopment (SFGate, SFStandard)
  • Newsom Wants others to Follow California on Environment (SFExaminer)
  • On Hydrogen/Electric Ferries (CanaryMedia)
  • Symbol of APEC: the Fences (SFStandard)
  • APEC Ends/S.F. Gets its Streets Back on Friday (SFGate)
  • Letters: If S.F. Can Clean its Streets for APEC... (SFChron)

