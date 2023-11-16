Headlines, November 16

- MTC Sending Cash to BART (CBSNews)
- More on New BART Fare Gates (ABC7)
- M Ocean View Improvements Delayed (InglesideLight)
- Safety Improvements Planned for International. But Will it Be Enough? (Oaklandside)
- Another Driver Kills Another Pedestrian on International (SFChron)
- 71-Story Residential Tower Proposed for Downtown S.F. (SFChron)
- So Much for Howard Terminal Redevelopment (SFGate, SFStandard)
- Newsom Wants others to Follow California on Environment (SFExaminer)
- On Hydrogen/Electric Ferries (CanaryMedia)
- Symbol of APEC: the Fences (SFStandard)
- APEC Ends/S.F. Gets its Streets Back on Friday (SFGate)
- Letters: If S.F. Can Clean its Streets for APEC... (SFChron)
