Headlines, November 21

- Free Private Car Storage Wins Again (SFChron, SFStandard)
- Politicos Proud of S.F. Post APEC (SFExaminer)
- San Francisco's Love Affair with the Ferry Building (ArchDaily)
- Modern Fare Collection Can be Used to Track Movements (Engadget)
- Cruise CEO Resignation and Potential Cruise Return to S.F. Streets (SFChron)
- Buttigieg Vows to Make Sure Robocars are Safe (Reuters)
- More on Homeless Planter Battle (SFStandard)
- Giant Wood Sculpture Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing High Vis (SFGate)
- On the Ghirardelli Clock Tower (SFGate)
- Letters: Valencia Experiment 'Literally' Makes Street 'Feel' Safer? (SFChron)
- Commentary: Mill Valley Should Draft a Climate Resolution (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Berkeley Must Make Streets Safe for Everyone (Berkeleyside)
