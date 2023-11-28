Today's Headlines
Headlines, November 28
Oakland DOT Releases Lakeshore Ave. Protected Bike Lane Plans
Oakland is finally moving forward with a protected bike lane project on the east side of Lake Merritt. But questions remain
San Francisco & Caltrans Plan to Widen 280/King Street Off-Ramp
A little girl was run over and killed at a location where Caltrans and SFCTA now want to pump in more high-speed traffic through a freeway ramp widening. Then they wonder why Vision Zero is failing