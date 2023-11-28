Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, November 28

8:32 AM PST on November 28, 2023

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Oakland

Oakland DOT Releases Lakeshore Ave. Protected Bike Lane Plans

Oakland is finally moving forward with a protected bike lane project on the east side of Lake Merritt. But questions remain

November 28, 2023
Freeway Widenings

San Francisco & Caltrans Plan to Widen 280/King Street Off-Ramp

A little girl was run over and killed at a location where Caltrans and SFCTA now want to pump in more high-speed traffic through a freeway ramp widening. Then they wonder why Vision Zero is failing

Mike Swire
November 28, 2023
Events

This Week: Board Meeting, Little P, Concord Ride

November 27, 2023
