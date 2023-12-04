This Week: Frida Kahlo Way, Bike-Safe Driving, Light the Night

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Frida Kahlo Way Quick-Build Project Open House. This project aims to improve safety for people walking and bicycling on Frida Kahlo Way and Judson Avenue west of Forester Street. It seeks to strengthen active-transportation connections between the Sunnyside and Ingleside neighborhoods, Ocean Avenue commercial corridor, City College, and planned residential development on the Balboa Reservoir. Come learn more about it. Tuesday, December 5, 3-7 p.m., Room 140, CCSF Multi-Use Building, 55 Frida Kahlo Way, San Francisco.
- Tuesday Bike-Safe Driving. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for this webinar to learn how to safely share the road with other road users while driving, especially with people biking. Tuesday, December 5, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Light up the Night. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a ride from the Sunset to the Richmond district in San Francisco. Ride starts at Green Apple Books on the Park, goes through Golden Gate Park, and ends at Green Apple Books Richmond. They'll also be handing out free lights. Thursday, December 7, 5-7 p.m. 1231 9th Ave, S.F. Register for more information.
- Thursday Lafayette Open House. Join this open house to learn more about proposed new bike/walk pathways in Lafayette. Thursday, December 7, 6-8 p.m., Lafayette Elementary School Multi-Purpose Room, 950 Moraga Road, Lafayette.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, December 8, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday Teens E-Bike Class. This Marin County Bicycle Coalition Class is for students grades 6-12 who want to learn more about e-bike-specific safety, including rules of the road, bike handling, and emergency maneuvers. Saturday, December 9, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Mill Valley Middle School, 425 Sycamore Avenue, Mill Valley.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.