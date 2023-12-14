Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, December 14

8:03 AM PST on December 14, 2023

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • Berkeley Wraps Planning for North Berkeley BART (Berkeleyside)
  • BART Extension Dirt (RailwayAge)
  • Where Public Transit is Recovering (Axios)
  • Vision Zero is Failing (TheFrisc)
  • Tesla Autopilot Crashes Across the State (SFChron)
  • New Homes Could Sprout in Berkeley (EastBayTimes)
  • Why Lake Merced RV Dwellers Aren't Going Anywhere (SFExaminer)
  • The Costs of APEC (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • Transamerica Tower Renovation (SFChron)
  • Plan for a Pool on a Pier (SFChron)
  • Book Review: Story of the Ferry Building (48Hills)
  • Commentary: Build Affordable Housing in Mill Valley (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Valencia

SFMTA Opens Possibility of Building Protected Bike Lanes on Valencia

The proverbial chickens are coming home to roost on Valencia

December 14, 2023
Fundraising

Streetsblog SF Relies on Reader Donations. Won’t you Contribute?

Unbeknownst to Streetsblog S.F. readers, editor Roger Rudick was a guest of the government of the Netherlands at a reception hosted by that country’s prime minister. He was invited because of his work highlighting the successes of Dutch transportation planning and attempts to bring it to the Bay Area.

December 13, 2023
San Mateo County

San Mateo County Again Claims Adding Lanes Reduces Pollution and Congestion

What's it going to take to get traffic engineers and politicians to stop lying about widening?

December 13, 2023
See all posts