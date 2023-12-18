This Week: Cable Car, Holiday Lights, Urban Cycling

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Powell Plaza Cable Car Activation. Hop onboard a 150-year-old cable car at Powell Plaza. Visitors can take photos, explore the vehicles up close, learn some history about the national landmark and have their questions answered by SFMTA’s cable car ambassadors. Tuesday, December 19, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Powell St & Market Street, S.F.
- Tuesday Holiday Lights Ride. Check out the holiday lights on this approximately seven mile ride around the island. Tuesday, December 19, 6 p.m. (ride out at 6:30 p.m.), starts at Alameda City Hall, 2263 Santa Clara Ave, Alameda.
- Wednesday Urban Cycling 101. Learn basic rules of the road, how to equip your bicycle, fit your helmet, use different types of bike infrastructure, and avoid common hazards. Wednesday, December 20, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Winter Solstice Ride. For this seasonal celebration of the longest night of the year, join Rich City Rides and tour several neighborhoods, concluding with the end-of-the-year party hosted by Urban Tilth, at the North Richmond Farm. Thursday, December 21, 6-9 p.m., RICH CITY Gallery, 1500 Macdonald Avenue Unit C, Richmond.
- Friday Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition on a bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, December 22, 7:15-8:45 a.m., McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday Sunnyvale Holiday Lights Ride 2023. Don't miss out on this tour of holiday lights with the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition. Saturday, December 23, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Las Palmas Park, 850 Russet Dr., Sunnyvale.
