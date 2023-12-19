Today's Headlines
Headlines, December 19
Tragedy Inevitable on ‘Slow’ Lake Street, Advocates Warn
The battle continues between safety advocates and motorists who are again using Lake Street as a thoroughfare. It is now slow on paper only. Advocates warn that if the city doesn't act, it's only a matter of time before the unspeakable happens
Strategic Growth Council Announces Round 5 Transformative Climate Communities Grants
Guest Commentary: New Hope for Valencia Street
Don't let demagogues and political opportunists wreck this opportunity