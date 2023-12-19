Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, December 19

8:38 AM PST on December 19, 2023

Slow Streets

Tragedy Inevitable on ‘Slow’ Lake Street, Advocates Warn

The battle continues between safety advocates and motorists who are again using Lake Street as a thoroughfare. It is now slow on paper only. Advocates warn that if the city doesn't act, it's only a matter of time before the unspeakable happens

December 20, 2023
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Strategic Growth Council Announces Round 5 Transformative Climate Communities Grants

December 18, 2023
Valencia

Guest Commentary: New Hope for Valencia Street

Don't let demagogues and political opportunists wreck this opportunity

Daniel Owens
December 18, 2023
Events

This Week: Cable Car, Holiday Lights, Urban Cycling

December 18, 2023
