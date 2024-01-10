Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, January 10

9:04 AM PST on January 10, 2024

  • Berkeley Councilperson Rigel Robinson Steps Down (Berkeleyside, EastBayTimes)
  • More on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Bike Path (KQED)
  • More on Allowing Bikes on BART Escalators (SFStandard)
  • South S.F. Ferry Service Suspended Due to Mechanical Issue (SFChron)
  • Two Companies Shortlisted for High Speed Trainsets (RailwayTech)
  • Fresno Looking Forward to High Speed Rail (GVWire)
  • Driver Kills Woman on San Pablo (EastBayTimes)
  • Cruise Offers $75,000 Settlement to Regulators? (SFChron, SFExaminer)
  • Calls for Fillmore Safeway to Remain Open (SFChron, MissionLocal)
  • San Jose Housing and Grocery Store Plans (MercNews)
  • Commentary: Oakland Needs to Give up on Sports and Develop Coliseum Land (MercNews)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

