Headlines, January 10
Bad News for Berkeley Advocates: Rigel Robinson Resigns from City Council
And he's pulling out of mayoral race, citing continual harassment.
Transit Consolidation Bill Pulled
A Senate Transportation Committee Recap
Bike Talk: SFMTA’s Failed Vision Zero Effort
Nick Richert, host of 'Bike Talk,' the premier radio program on all things bikey, goes into more depth with Streetsblog editor Roger Rudick and advocate Stacey Randecker about San Francisco's failed attempt at Vision Zero