Today's Headlines

Headlines, January 25

8:09 AM PST on January 25, 2024

  • Bay Area Transportation Project Road Map (SFChron)
  • MTC Moves Funding Measure Forward (MercNews, DailyJournal)
  • More on Speed Limiter Bill (SFStandard)
  • More on High-speed Rail Interiors (SFist)
  • BART Delayed by Person on Tracks (EastBayTimes)
  • Waymo Wants to Expand to New Cities (SFChron)
  • Lawmakers + NIMBYs Aim to Stop Marina Park Expansion (SFChron)
  • Muni Bus Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis (SFStandard)
  • River Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis (SFGate)
  • New Management Vows to Keep S.F. Downtown Mall Open (SFStandard)
  • Could a New State Agency Coordinate Housing? (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog USAPromoted

Talking Headways Podcast: Are We Taking Less Trips?

January 25, 2024
Speeding

S.F. Senator Scott Wiener intros Bill to Limit/Cap Speeds of New Cars

Speed-governor bill S.B 961 would also require trucks to have safety guard rails. A companion bill, S.B. 960, would mandate Caltrans to build for safety

January 24, 2024
Today's Headlines

Headlines, January 24

January 24, 2024
