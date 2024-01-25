Headlines, January 25

- Bay Area Transportation Project Road Map (SFChron)
- MTC Moves Funding Measure Forward (MercNews, DailyJournal)
- More on Speed Limiter Bill (SFStandard)
- More on High-speed Rail Interiors (SFist)
- BART Delayed by Person on Tracks (EastBayTimes)
- Waymo Wants to Expand to New Cities (SFChron)
- Lawmakers + NIMBYs Aim to Stop Marina Park Expansion (SFChron)
- Muni Bus Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis (SFStandard)
- River Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis (SFGate)
- New Management Vows to Keep S.F. Downtown Mall Open (SFStandard)
- Could a New State Agency Coordinate Housing? (SFChron)
