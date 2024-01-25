Headlines, January 25

Bay Area Transportation Project Road Map ( SFChron

DailyJournal) MTC Moves Funding Measure Forward ( MercNews

More on Speed Limiter Bill ( SFStandard

More on High-speed Rail Interiors ( SFist

BART Delayed by Person on Tracks ( EastBayTimes

Waymo Wants to Expand to New Cities ( SFChron

Lawmakers + NIMBYs Aim to Stop Marina Park Expansion ( SFChron

Muni Bus Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis ( SFStandard

River Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis ( SFGate

New Management Vows to Keep S.F. Downtown Mall Open ( SFStandard

Could a New State Agency Coordinate Housing? ( SFChron

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?