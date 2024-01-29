This Week: Cable Car, Berkeley Bus Stops, David Baker

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Powell Plaza Cable Car Activation. Hop onboard a 150-year-old cable car at Powell Plaza. Visitors can take photos, explore the vehicles up close, learn some history about the national landmark and have their questions answered by SFMTA’s cable car ambassadors. Tuesday, January 30, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Powell St & Market Street, S.F.
- Wednesday City of Berkeley public meeting: Woolsey-Fulton Bike Boulevard and Shattuck-MLK Bus Stops. The City of Berkeley Public Works Department is hosting this public meeting to present on the proposed two projects and solicit input from the public. These projects are intended to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists, eliminate gaps in the Citywide bike network, and improve bus transit features. Wednesday, January 31, 6-8 p.m., Join via Zoom.
- Thursday Book Talk: 9 Ways to Make Housing for People. Join SPUR for a talk with David Baker (of David Baker Architects) about his book and how to develop and design affordable and market-rate housing. Thursday, February 1, 4-6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday SFMTA Citizens Advisory Council (CAC). The CAC is a 15-member advisory body to the SFMTA. Each member is appointed either by the Mayor or the Board of Supervisors to advise to SFMTA. Thursday, February 1, 5:30 p.m., Union Square Conference Room (7080), 7th floor, One South Van Ness, S.F.
- Thursday We Bike Book Club. Started by Bike East Bay as part of their Women Bike program, this is a community of people who celebrate bikes, books, and a more inclusive bicycling culture. This meeting will discuss Bike Joy – Cyclista Zine Issue 7. Thursday, February 1, 6-7 p.m., Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women and nonbinary cyclists. Friday, February 2, 8-9 a.m. Saint Frank Coffee, 2340 Polk Street, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.