Headlines, January 30
BART Celebrates Station Cleanup
Satisfaction with BART for riders who boarded at Civic Center Station increased 9 points from 68 percent to 77 percent in the latest quarter, according to newly released data
Oakland Breaks Ground on 14th Street Safety Project
Long anticipated, long delayed, in a few years at least one east/west street in downtown Oakland will have a touch of Dutch to it