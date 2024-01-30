Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, January 30

8:14 AM PST on January 30, 2024

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • More on New Signs for Bay Area Transit (ContraCostaHerald)
  • More on Oakland's 14th Street Project (KTVU)
  • Will Cities Comply with Housing Rules? (MarinIJ)
  • Housing Development Applications in South Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • More on Vintage Muni Bus (SFist)
  • Race to Save San Francisco History (SFGate)
  • Activists Score One in Stopping Marina Green Harbor (SFStandard)
  • Body Found on BART Tracks (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Drivers Must Learn to Share Streets Again (NextCity)
  • Commentary: Transit Agencies are Climate Agencies (GreaterWash)
  • Commentary: Turn Burned out North Beach Building into Subway Station and Housing (SFExaminer)

BART

BART Celebrates Station Cleanup

Satisfaction with BART for riders who boarded at Civic Center Station increased 9 points from 68 percent to 77 percent in the latest quarter, according to newly released data

January 30, 2024
Streetsblog

Streetsblog Wants You To Consider Applying for Its Board of Directors

January 30, 2024
Oakland

Oakland Breaks Ground on 14th Street Safety Project

Long anticipated, long delayed, in a few years at least one east/west street in downtown Oakland will have a touch of Dutch to it

January 30, 2024
