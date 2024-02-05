This Week: Cable Car, Ballots and Brews, Light the Night

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Powell Plaza Cable Car Activation. Hop onboard a 150-year-old cable car at Powell Plaza. Visitors can take photos, explore the vehicles up close, learn some history about the national landmark and have their questions answered by SFMTA’s cable car ambassadors. Tuesday, February 6, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Powell St & Market Street, S.F.
- Tuesday Ballots and Brews. Join SPUR for a party to celebrate the release of their March 2024 Voter Guide. They'll be sharing analysis of this election’s ballot measures. Tuesday, February 6, 6-8 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F. Register to attend this in-person event.
- Wednesday Light up the Night, Market Street. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition's annual light distribution campaign. Wednesday, February 7, 5:30-7:30 p.m., SF Bicycle Coalition Headquarters, 1720 Market Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Bike East Bay Member Meeting. Every year Bike East Bay gathers to approve new and returning members of its Board. Wednesday, February 7, 5:30-7 p.m., Sports Basement, 2727 Milvia St, Berkeley.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women and nonbinary cyclists. Friday, February 9, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Friday Bike Commuting Basics. Join this Bike East Bay class to learn how to commute safely by bike. Friday, February 9, 3-4 p.m. Register for location/details.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line