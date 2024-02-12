This Week: Biking in Rain, Monthly Meeting, Cable Cars

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Biking in Wet Weather. Come join this Bike East Bay education program, a one-hour biking-in-wet-weather workshop. Tuesday, February 13, 6-7 p.m., Alameda Main Library, 1550 Oak Street, Alameda.
- Tuesday San Francisco Bay Area Families for Safe Streets Monthly Meeting. Come share updates and opportunities on key campaigns, hear what’s happening with the national Families for Safe Streets movement, and connect with one another. Tuesday, February 13, 6:30-8 p.m., Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday Powell Plaza Cable Car Activation. Hop onboard a 150-year-old cable car at Powell Plaza. Visitors can take photos, explore the vehicles up close, learn some history about the national landmark and have their questions answered by SFMTA’s cable car ambassadors. Tuesday, February 13, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Powell St & Market Street, S.F.
- Thursday Active Communities Plan - North of the Panhandle. The San Francisco Active Communities Plan (ACP) is a 2-year planning process to develop a new plan for active mobility in San Francisco. Thursday, February 15, 7:30 p.m., Brahma Kumaris Meditation Center, 401 Baker Street, S.F.
- Friday Silicon Valley Bike Coalition Volunteer Bike Ambassador Training. Learn how to represent SVBC and the bike movement in your community. Friday, February 16, 7:30-11 p.m., Register for Zoom link.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line