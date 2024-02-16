SFMTA Publishes First Valencia Report

During the period last year that they measured, before Valencia's center-running lane was installed, 3,500 cyclists were counted, "determined by taking the average 24-hour volume of several locations along the project area." Last year that number was 3,400, or a 3 percent increase. Pedestrian counts, meanwhile, decreased by 6 percent, from 2,300 to 2,170.
But a more important measure of a bike lane project isn’t whether or not it has the same number of riders as the year before it was implemented, it’s whether or not the project creates a safer and more efficient commute. That data is hard to come by in this report.
However, the report fails to address the most obvious question: did the number of injuries go up or down before and after the center-running lane opened? SFMTA is claiming the lanes are more safe in interviews, but do the statistics actually bear that out?
We’ve bluntly asked this of SFMTA and we’ll update this post when we hear back. We will also be writing a more detailed review of the forty-two page document when we return from the three-day weekend.
Until then, if you have any comments, concerns or thoughts about SFMTA’s report; leave them in the comments section.