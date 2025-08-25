This Week: Bicycle Advisory, Police Stops, Bay Wheels

Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/tonight! San Francisco Bicycle Advisory Committee. The BAC works to make bicycling safer and more accessible to all. Monday/tonight, Aug. 25, 6:30-8 p.m. Room 416, City Hall, 401 Van Ness Avenue, S.F.
- Tuesday What Can Police-Stop Data Tell Us About Traffic Safety? In this webinar, Liza Lutzker, a researcher at UC Berkeley SafeTREC, will discuss how police-stop data can be used to better understand and prevent serious and fatal crashes. Tuesday, Aug. 26, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Tuesday Intro to Biking in SF with Bay Wheels. This class is for people who already know how to bike but are considering bicycling more in the city, joining Bay Wheels, or looking to brush up on city riding skills. Tuesday, Aug. 26, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Jakarta Expo. Join SPUR for the opening night of the exhibition "Jakarta: A Mirror of a Thousand Reflections – Dimensions." Wednesday, Aug. 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday SF Transit Riders Members Meeting. SFTR will provide updates regarding transit services, funding advocacy, and the upcoming Transit Month. Wednesday, Aug. 27, 6-7:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Office to Housing Conversion. This SPUR panel will discuss the challenges of converting offices to housing. Thursday, Aug. 28, 12:30-1:45 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Member Repair Party. Are you curious to learn more about the inner workings of your trusty steed? Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for this new event. Thursday, Aug. 28, 5-7 p.m. SFBC offices, 1720 Market Street, S.F.
