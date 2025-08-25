Headlines, August 25

SFMTA Adding Service to Several Muni Routes ( SFExaminer

More on Turning Market Street Back into a Traffic Sewer ( KQED

Philadelphia as Warning to Bay Area if Regional Measure Doesn't Pass ( SFChron

HSR Should Build to Bay Area Not Merced ( MercNews

SF Ferry Building Extending Hours ( SFStandard

Sunset Night Market vs. Engardio Recall ( SFStandard

Housing in Potrero Hill ( SFChron

End of August Activities in the City ( SFExaminer

Political Cartoon: Rail to Trail to Trial ( MarinIJ

Commentary: Will Trump go After Rosie the Riveter Museum? ( SFChron

Commentary: California Needs Zoning Reform ( SFChron

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?