Headlines, August 25

- SFMTA Adding Service to Several Muni Routes (SFExaminer)
- More on Turning Market Street Back into a Traffic Sewer (KQED)
- Philadelphia as Warning to Bay Area if Regional Measure Doesn't Pass (SFChron)
- HSR Should Build to Bay Area Not Merced (MercNews)
- SF Ferry Building Extending Hours (SFStandard)
- Sunset Night Market vs. Engardio Recall (SFStandard)
- Housing in Potrero Hill (SFChron)
- End of August Activities in the City (SFExaminer)
- Political Cartoon: Rail to Trail to Trial (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Will Trump go After Rosie the Riveter Museum? (SFChron)
- Commentary: California Needs Zoning Reform (SFChron)
