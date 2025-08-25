Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 25

8:18 AM PDT on August 25, 2025

  • SFMTA Adding Service to Several Muni Routes (SFExaminer)
  • More on Turning Market Street Back into a Traffic Sewer (KQED)
  • Philadelphia as Warning to Bay Area if Regional Measure Doesn't Pass (SFChron)
  • HSR Should Build to Bay Area Not Merced (MercNews)
  • SF Ferry Building Extending Hours (SFStandard)
  • Sunset Night Market vs. Engardio Recall (SFStandard)
  • Housing in Potrero Hill (SFChron)
  • End of August Activities in the City (SFExaminer)
  • Political Cartoon: Rail to Trail to Trial (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Will Trump go After Rosie the Riveter Museum? (SFChron)
  • Commentary: California Needs Zoning Reform (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Events

This Week: Bicycle Advisory, Police Stops, Bay Wheels

August 25, 2025
Promoted ArchivesPromoted

STREETSBLOG ABROAD: We’ll Never Have Paris … Unless We Start Rebuilding Our City Like The French Did

August 24, 2025
Streetsblog USABicycling

Bike Bus + Pop Up Lane = A Better Way To Get Back To School (And Advocate)

August 24, 2025
Streetsblog USABicycling

How To Beat Bikelash and Unleash the Silent Majority Who Wants Livable Streets

August 24, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

The Week in Short Video at Streetsblog California

August 22, 2025
See all posts