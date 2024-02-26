Headlines, February 26

- BART Ridership Slowly Increases (Patch)
- More on BART Satisfaction Survey (RailwayAge)
- More on Valencia (SFBay)
- Free Parking, Free Transit for Chinese New Year (SFBay)
- S.F.'s Winter Air is Polluted (SFChron)
- Can College Students Save Downtown? (SFStandard)
- Salesforce Tower Lights (SFGate)
- Audio Resetting S.F.'s Image (SFGate)
- Commentary: Mayor Says San Francisco is Doing Great (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Taraval Work Nearly Done (SFStandard)
- Commentary: How Dare You Limit My Ability to Break the Law, Endanger People (GVWire)
