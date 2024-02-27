Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, February 27

8:20 AM PST on February 27, 2024

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • A Train for 'California Forever' Project? (FastCompany)
  • East San Jose Light Rail Vote (SJSpotlight)
  • More on BART Ridership (KRON4, NBCBayArea)
  • Officials Weigh in on San Rafael Transportation Center (MarinIJ)
  • Oakland Falls Behind on Paving (Oaklandside)
  • More on Valencia Bike Lane (Velo)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in S.F. (SFChron)
  • Pedestrian Deaths are Soaring (VOX)
  • San Jose Trying to Make King Road Safe (NBCBayArea)
  • Police Pursuits Can Turn Deadly (SFChron)
  • Mission Tiny Homes to Open Near 16th Street BART (MissionLocal)
  • Will Housing Bond Pass? (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Oakland

Kelley Leaving Oakland Department of Transportation

Megan Wier, OakDOT Assistant Director, will step in to run the agency starting March 11

February 28, 2024
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Pedestrian Deaths Are Down — But They’re Still Higher Than Pre-Pandemic

February 27, 2024
Freeways

Who Regrets Tearing Down the Embarcadero Freeway?

An excerpt from John King's Portal: San Francisco's Ferry Building and the Reinvention of American Cities—and a reminder of how much attitudes can change about car-dominated cities and infrastructure

John King
February 27, 2024
Events

This Week: Bike-Safe Driving, Vision Zero, Bike Ambassadors

February 26, 2024
See all posts