Headlines, February 28

Guerrilla Bus Benches in Berkeley ( Berkeleyside

SMART Seeks Comment on Plan ( MarinIJ

Electric Cars Still Pollute Way More than Trains ( Guardian

Investigation into 2022 Caltrain Crash ( GoldenGateMedia

How Fair and Viable is Free Transit ( Planetizen

SFStandard) Macy's Leaving is Latest Blow to Downtown ( SFChron

Driver Kills Berkeley Woman ( BerkeleyScanner

Driver Charged with Killing Pedestrian in Oakland ( EastBayTimes

S.F. Police Chases End in Collisions ( SFStandard

Best San Francisco Stairway ( SFGate

L.A.'s Old Mountain Railway ( SFGate

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?