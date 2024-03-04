This Week: High-Speed Rail, Cable Cars, Protected Bike Lane

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday The Future of Bay Area Rail. Attend this SPUR panel to learn about the California High-Speed Rail Authority's 2024 Business Plan and find out what is next for the project statewide and in the Bay Area. Tuesday, March 5, 12:30-1:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Tuesday Powell Plaza Cable Car Activation. Hop onboard a 150-year-old cable car at Powell Plaza. Visitors can take photos, explore the vehicles up close, learn some history about the national landmark and have their questions answered by SFMTA’s cable car ambassadors. Tuesday, March 5, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Powell Street & Market Street, S.F.
- Wednesday El Cerrito’s San Pablo Ave Protected Bikeway Groundbreaking. Come join this groundbreaking on a new half-mile of protected bikeway which will include a protected bikeway connection on Cutting Blvd between I-80 and Key Blvd and protected intersections at San Pablo Ave, Cutting Blvd and at San Pablo Ave/Eastshore/Hill. Wednesday, March 6, 10-11:30 a.m., Mayfair Station, 11600 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito.
- Wednesday East Bay Car Free Happy Hour. Whether you’re car free, car light, or just want to hang out with fun people and have nerdy urbanist conversations, everyone is welcome. Wednesday, March 6, 5:30 p.m., Temescal Brewing, 4115 Telegraph Ave, Oakland.
- Thursday SFMTA Citizens Advisory Council. The CAC is a 15-member advisory body to the SFMTA. Each member is appointed either by the Mayor or the Board of Supervisors to advise to SFMTA. Thursday, March 7, 5:30 p.m., Union Square Conference Room (7080), 7th floor, One South Van Ness, S.F.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, March 8, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
