This Week: Potrero Art, Food and Beverage, Smart City

Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/today! Potrero Yard Modernization Project Artist Review Panel. Join a discussion of art and artistic contributions to the Potrero Yard project. Monday/today! March 11, 1-5 p.m., use Video link. Meeting Password: "Yard". More info: here.
- Tuesday S.F.'s Food and Beverage Scene. A thriving food and beverage scene draws visitors and provides employment. This SPUR panel will discuss the many factors affecting the health of San Francisco’s restaurants. Tuesday, March 12, 12:30-1:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Tuesday Smart City Cycling. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class is for people interested in biking but intimidated by urban traffic or for anyone already riding to hone their skills. Tuesday, March 12, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Saturday On-Bike Practice for New Adult Cyclists. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition on-bike class will teach skills including starting and stopping, and scanning and signaling to communicate next moves. After practicing those skills in a car-free space, participants will go on a guided, on-road ride. Saturday, March 16, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Monroe Elementary School, 260 Madrid Street, S.F..
- Saturday Bay Bridge Ride. Join Bike East Bay for this scenic route along the Bay Trail and across the Bay Bridge starting at MacArthur BART station. Saturday, March 16, 11-2 p.m., MacArthur Station, 555 40th St., Oakland.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line