Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, March 12

8:46 AM PDT on March 12, 2024

  • $500 Million Recommended from Feds to Caltrain/HSR Downtown S.F. Tunnel (RailwayAge)
  • More on Poll and Bay Area Support for Transit (Planetizen)
  • More on Latest International Blvd. Crash (Oaklandside)
  • Lawmakers Attempt to Whittle Away Coastal Commission's Power to Jam up Housing, Bike Lanes and Transit (KPBS)
  • Where 'Work from Home' Workers are Moving (SFChron)
  • Buskers a Solution for Mid-Market? (SFChron)
  • There's No California 'Exodus' in the Millionaire Class (SFGate)
  • RV Parking in Bernal Heights (MissionLocal)
  • More Pushback on Self-Driving Cars (SFStandard)
  • CHP Seeks Hit & Run Driver Who Killed Pedestrian (SFChron)
  • American Cities One Can Visit Without a Car (theTravel)
  • Commentary: Don't Rewrite History of Portsmouth Square (SFStandard)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USAPromoted

Letter from Minneapolis: The Legacy of Highway Construction

March 12, 2024
Streetsblog USAPromoted

How Many People Does Car Culture Kill, Exactly?

March 12, 2024
Events

This Week: Potrero Art, Food and Beverage, Smart City

March 11, 2024
See all posts