Headlines, March 12

- $500 Million Recommended from Feds to Caltrain/HSR Downtown S.F. Tunnel (RailwayAge)
- More on Poll and Bay Area Support for Transit (Planetizen)
- More on Latest International Blvd. Crash (Oaklandside)
- Lawmakers Attempt to Whittle Away Coastal Commission's Power to Jam up Housing, Bike Lanes and Transit (KPBS)
- Where 'Work from Home' Workers are Moving (SFChron)
- Buskers a Solution for Mid-Market? (SFChron)
- There's No California 'Exodus' in the Millionaire Class (SFGate)
- RV Parking in Bernal Heights (MissionLocal)
- More Pushback on Self-Driving Cars (SFStandard)
- CHP Seeks Hit & Run Driver Who Killed Pedestrian (SFChron)
- American Cities One Can Visit Without a Car (theTravel)
- Commentary: Don't Rewrite History of Portsmouth Square (SFStandard)
