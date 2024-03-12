Headlines, March 12

$500 Million Recommended from Feds to Caltrain/HSR Downtown S.F. Tunnel ( RailwayAge

More on Poll and Bay Area Support for Transit ( Planetizen

More on Latest International Blvd. Crash ( Oaklandside

Lawmakers Attempt to Whittle Away Coastal Commission's Power to Jam up Housing, Bike Lanes and Transit ( KPBS

Where 'Work from Home' Workers are Moving ( SFChron

Buskers a Solution for Mid-Market? ( SFChron

There's No California 'Exodus' in the Millionaire Class ( SFGate

RV Parking in Bernal Heights ( MissionLocal

More Pushback on Self-Driving Cars ( SFStandard

CHP Seeks Hit & Run Driver Who Killed Pedestrian ( SFChron

American Cities One Can Visit Without a Car ( theTravel

Commentary: Don't Rewrite History of Portsmouth Square ( SFStandard

