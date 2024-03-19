Headlines, March 19

Today's Headlines
Commentary: The West Portal Tragedy and the Unfathomable Cost of Motordom
Unrestricted driving, wide forgiving roads, little to no physical infrastructure to force speed reductions, and no real police enforcement—this is the predictable and inevitable result
Lawmakers Launch Bill They Hope Will Make Bay Area Transit Awesome
But many advocates are already concerned it could provide funding for more highways. And will it really provide the seamless and equitable transit system everyone says they want?