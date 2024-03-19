Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, March 19

8:40 AM PDT on March 19, 2024

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • Police Arrest Driver Involved in West Portal Tragedy (SFGate, SFExaminer)
  • Vigil in West Portal (SFChron, SFStandard, MissionLocal)
  • More on Regional Transit Measure (SFChron, SFExaminer)
  • More on Speed Camera Installations (NBCBayArea)
  • More on No Turn on Red (KRON4)
  • Global Commutes by Car and Other Means (Phys)
  • Abandoned Cars of Oakland (Oaklandside)
  • Efforts to Remove City-Dividing Freeways (EastBayTimes)
  • Disability Rights Activists Fight to Make Parks More Accessible (Oaklandside)
  • Pacific Ocean Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Reflective Clothing (SFGate)
  • Commentary: More on the Unjust Plea for Ethan Boyes's Killer (SFGate)
  • Commentary: A Walk, a Break, Around San Francisco (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Vision Zero

Commentary: The West Portal Tragedy and the Unfathomable Cost of Motordom

Unrestricted driving, wide forgiving roads, little to no physical infrastructure to force speed reductions, and no real police enforcement—this is the predictable and inevitable result

March 20, 2024
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Want a Better 15-Minute City? Ask Residents What They Really Want

March 19, 2024
Issues, Campaigns and Miscellany

Lawmakers Launch Bill They Hope Will Make Bay Area Transit Awesome

But many advocates are already concerned it could provide funding for more highways. And will it really provide the seamless and equitable transit system everyone says they want?

March 18, 2024
Drunk Drivers

Guest Commentary: The Problem with the Prosecution of the Driver Who Killed Ethan Boyes

Michael Smith
March 18, 2024
See all posts