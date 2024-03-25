This Week: Cable Car, Board Meeting, Volunteer Night

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Powell Plaza Cable Car Activation. Hop onboard a 150-year-old cable car. Visitors can take photos, explore the vehicles up close, learn some history about the national landmark and have their questions answered by SFMTA’s cable car ambassadors. Tuesday, March 26, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Powell Street & Market Street, S.F.
- Tuesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. All members are invited to join via Zoom or phone. Tuesday, March 26, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link and more information.
- Tuesday Bike East Bay Volunteer Night. Tackle large scale projects while socializing with fellow Bike East Bay members and supporters. Snacks will be provided. Tuesday, March 26, 6-8 p.m. Bike East Bay Office, 466 Water Street, Oakland.
- Thursday Reinventing Cities. San Francisco has entered two City-owned sites in the fourth edition of C40 Cities Reinventing Cities Competition, a global design and development competition to transform underutilized urban sites into innovative, zero-carbon and resilient developments. Join SPUR to learn about the contest. Thursday, March 28, 12:30-1:30 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Saturday Smart City Cycling: Road Practice. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition on a guided group ride to practice street-riding skills on increasingly high-volume streets. Registration required. Saturday, March 30, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Arguello Extension, S.F.
- Saturday Freedom from Training Wheels. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class is best for children ages 2-5, but older children are welcome. Saturday, March 30, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dolores Huerta Elementary School, 65 Chenery Street, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line