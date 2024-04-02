This Week: Happy Hour, Alameda Open House, Bike Coffee Club

Here is a list of events this week.
- Wednesday East Bay Car Free Happy Hour. Whether you’re car free, car light, or just want to hang out with fun people and have nerdy urbanist conversations, everyone is welcome. Wednesday, April 3, 5:30 p.m. Cellarmaker Brewing, 300 Webster Street, Oakland
- Wednesday City of Alameda 2024 Traffic Safety Open House. Hear what the City of Alameda is doing to improve safety. Wednesday, April 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Stafford Room, Main Library, 1550 Oak Street, Alameda.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Bicycle Coffee Club. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition (SFBC) Coffee Club is a place to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. Friday, April 5, 8-9 a.m. Flywheel Coffee Roasters, 672 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Friday Freedom from Training Wheels. This SFBC class is best for children ages 2-5, but older children are welcome. Friday, April 5, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunset Elementary School, 1920 41st Ave., S.F.
- Saturday Adult Learn to Ride. SFBC instructors will work one-on-one to assist participants in learning the basics of balancing, starting, stopping and steering a bike, as well as proper helmet fit and adjustment. Saturday, April 6, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Arguello Extension, Arguello Blvd and Lincoln Way, S.F.
- Saturday Biketopia Swap Meet. Like buying or selling bike parts? Come join the inaugural Biketopia Swap Meet. Saturday, April 6, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Biketopia Annex, 1501 Powell St, Emeryville.
