Speed Cameras Coming Sooner than Expected ( SFGate

Axios) More on S.F.'s Partial Right on Red Ban ( CBSNews

More on New Oakland DOT Director ( Oaklandside

Mission District Taqueria Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis ( SFStandard

San Jose Fights Distracted Driving with Distracting Signs ( ABC7

D3 Candidates Talk Road Safety ( MissionLocal

SFStandard) Peskin to Run for Mayor ( SFGate

SFExaminer, EastBayTimes) Electric Cars Linked to Small Reduction in CO2 Emissions ( SFChron

Things to do on Earth Day ( Oaklandside

Very Best Way to See the Bay ( Forbes

Letter: Fully Fund BART Operations ( SFChron

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?