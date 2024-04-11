Headlines, April 12

- UC Berkeley Study Breaks Down Benefits of Changes to EV's in Bay (Fast Company)
- Mom Who Threw Kids on Freeway Blames Eclipse (SF Gate)
- It's Not Just Bicyclists Who Get Harassed by Larger Vehicle Owners (SF_Gate)
- Overnight Train to LA? Someone's Trying to Make It Happen (SFist)
- Cruise Getting Ready for a Comeback (Examiner)
- Breed Is Going to China, Here's Her Agenda (Examiner)
- APTA: Transit Ridership Is at 79% of Pandemic Levels (Railway Age)
- Uber-backed Lime Is Adding 30,000 E-bikes to Global Fleet. (Bloomberg)
- Everything You Need to Know About the Crazy Recall in San Jose Congressional Race (Merc-News)
- Superbloom! (SFist)
- Tomorrow is the Last Day to Register for Bike Summit.
