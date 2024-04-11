Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, April 12

8:36 AM PDT on April 11, 2024

  • UC Berkeley Study Breaks Down Benefits of Changes to EV's in Bay (Fast Company)
  • Mom Who Threw Kids on Freeway Blames Eclipse (SF Gate)
  • It's Not Just Bicyclists Who Get Harassed by Larger Vehicle Owners (SF_Gate)
  • Overnight Train to LA? Someone's Trying to Make It Happen (SFist)
  • Cruise Getting Ready for a Comeback (Examiner)
  • Breed Is Going to China, Here's Her Agenda (Examiner)
  • APTA: Transit Ridership Is at 79% of Pandemic Levels  (Railway Age)
  • Uber-backed Lime Is Adding 30,000 E-bikes to Global Fleet. (Bloomberg)
  • Everything You Need to Know About the Crazy Recall in San Jose Congressional Race (Merc-News)
  • Superbloom! (SFist)
  • Tomorrow is the Last Day to Register for Bike Summit.

