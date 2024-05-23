Headlines, May 23

- Neighbors Seek to Transform Section of Treat Avenue (MissionLocal)
- VTA Needs Federal Dollars for BART Extension (EastBayTimes)
- And More on Federal Grant for Downtown Caltrain Tunnel (SFChron)
- More on Clipper II Delay (NBCBayArea)
- Funding Bill for SMART Passes (MarinIJ)
- S.F. to Pay $11 Million to Woman Who Got Hit by Cable Car? (SFStandard)
- Oakland's Average Score on Parks (Oaklandside)
- Fremont Driver Hits Tree (EastBayTimes)
- What Happened to the Tiny Home Plan? (SFStandard)
- Fisherman's Wharf Restaurant Sues San Francisco Over Neighborhood Conditions (SFChron)
- Commentary: SMART Train Headed in Right Direction (MarinIJ)
