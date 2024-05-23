Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, May 23

8:21 AM PDT on May 23, 2024

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • Neighbors Seek to Transform Section of Treat Avenue (MissionLocal)
  • VTA Needs Federal Dollars for BART Extension (EastBayTimes)
  • And More on Federal Grant for Downtown Caltrain Tunnel (SFChron)
  • More on Clipper II Delay (NBCBayArea)
  • Funding Bill for SMART Passes (MarinIJ)
  • S.F. to Pay $11 Million to Woman Who Got Hit by Cable Car? (SFStandard)
  • Oakland's Average Score on Parks (Oaklandside)
  • Fremont Driver Hits Tree (EastBayTimes)
  • What Happened to the Tiny Home Plan? (SFStandard)
  • Fisherman's Wharf Restaurant Sues San Francisco Over Neighborhood Conditions (SFChron)
  • Commentary: SMART Train Headed in Right Direction (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog San Francisco will not publish on Friday, May 24 or Monday, May 27. May everyone have a safe and enjoyable Memorial Day weekend.

Richmond San Rafael Bridge

Call to Action: Next Step to Save the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Bike Lane

There are six lanes on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. Drivers still want all of them. The fight to reserve one for people not in cars continues.

May 23, 2024
Alameda

Alameda Installing Unprotected Bike Lanes on Park and Webster

How many Tess Rothsteins and Maia Correias have to die in dooring crashes before Bay Area cities stop accepting door-side lanes as an acceptable solution under any circumstances?

May 23, 2024
Talking Headways Podcast: Rethinking Denver Along the South Platte River

May 23, 2024
