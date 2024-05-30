Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, May 30

9:00 AM PDT on May 30, 2024

  • Muni Workers Vote Down Contract (SFExaminer)
  • Money for Muni Accessibility Upgrades (KTVU)
  • Scooters Disappearing (EastBayTimes)
  • Fund Transit for Real? (48Hills)
  • Street Closures and Transit Diversions for a Rave (SFChron)
  • School Crossing Guards Dodge Driverless Cars (SJSpotlight)
  • Slow Restart to GM's Cruise Business (NYTimes)
  • City of Oakland Needs Electric Cars (Oaklandside)
  • Development in the East Cut (SFChron)
  • Street Murals in San Jose (EastBayTimes)
  • Tree Comes out of Nowhere, Kills Fremont Driver (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Transit

‘Connect Bay Area Act’ Withdrawn 

Setback for Bay Area transit

May 31, 2024
Today's Headlines

Headlines, May 31

May 31, 2024
SFMTA

Safe Streets Advocate Mike Chen Nominated for SFMTA Board

May 30, 2024
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Legislature Rejects Governor’s Proposed Cuts to Active Transportation, Intercity Rail

May 30, 2024
See all posts