Headlines, May 30

- Muni Workers Vote Down Contract (SFExaminer)
- Money for Muni Accessibility Upgrades (KTVU)
- Scooters Disappearing (EastBayTimes)
- Fund Transit for Real? (48Hills)
- Street Closures and Transit Diversions for a Rave (SFChron)
- School Crossing Guards Dodge Driverless Cars (SJSpotlight)
- Slow Restart to GM's Cruise Business (NYTimes)
- City of Oakland Needs Electric Cars (Oaklandside)
- Development in the East Cut (SFChron)
- Street Murals in San Jose (EastBayTimes)
- Tree Comes out of Nowhere, Kills Fremont Driver (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?