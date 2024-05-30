Headlines, May 30

Muni Workers Vote Down Contract ( SFExaminer

Money for Muni Accessibility Upgrades ( KTVU

Scooters Disappearing ( EastBayTimes

Fund Transit for Real? ( 48Hills

Street Closures and Transit Diversions for a Rave ( SFChron

School Crossing Guards Dodge Driverless Cars ( SJSpotlight

Slow Restart to GM's Cruise Business ( NYTimes

City of Oakland Needs Electric Cars ( Oaklandside

Development in the East Cut ( SFChron

Street Murals in San Jose ( EastBayTimes

Tree Comes out of Nowhere, Kills Fremont Driver ( EastBayTimes

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?