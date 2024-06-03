Headlines, June 3

- Muni Workers Reject Contract (SFChron)
- More on Transit Funding Measure Being Put on Hold (CalMatters, SFStandard, DailyJournal)
- Caltrain to Suspend Weekend Service One More Time for Electrification (DailyJournal)
- More on Legislature Restoring Funds for Biking (CyclingWest)
- Powell Street's Empty Stores (SFChron)
- Taller Tower Next to Telegraph Hill (SFChron)
- District 7 Candidates Discuss Proposed Zoning Changes (MissionLocal)
- Contra Costa's Obsession with Driverless Cars (SFChron)
- Cyclist Set off on AIDS/LifeCycle Journey (KTVU)
- Commentary: North-South Greenway Push Paying Off (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Imagining 'Great Highway' as a Park (SFChron)
