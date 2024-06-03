This Week: Can’t Drive, Fernside, We Bike Book Club

Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/tonight! When Driving is Not an Option. Join SPUR for this talk with the author of When Driving Is Not an Option: Steering Away from Car Dependency. Monday/tonight June 3, 5-7 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Fernside Traffic Calming & Bikeways Project. Review options for traffic calming, pedestrian improvements, and bikeways on Fernside from Tilden Way to Lincoln Middle School in Alameda. Wednesday, June 5, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Alameda Free Library, Stafford Room, 1550 Oak St, Alameda.
- Thursday We Bike Book Club. Come hear a discussion of Catfish and Mandala by Andrew X. Pham. Co-hosted by Oakland Public Library and Bike East Bay. Thursday, June 6, 6 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Bicycle Coffee Club. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Coffee Club is a place to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. Friday, June 7, 8-9 a.m., La Boulangerie, 500 Hayes Street, S.F.
- Saturday Family Cycling Workshop- Alameda. Bike East Bay instructors will provide a day of fun games, safety drills, skills building and a neighborhood ride. For kids and parents. Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Alameda Waterfront Park, 2151 Ferry Point, Alameda.
- Saturday Bike Meditation. For cyclists who want more presence in their life or are interested in increasing, or being introduced to, mindfulness and meditation. Saturday, June 8, 2-4 p.m., Scott Street Labyrinth, 52-98 Scott Street, S.F.
