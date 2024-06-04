Headlines, June 4

- Muni Signs Delayed and Delayed (ABC7)
- Why Transit Rescue Plan is on Hold (KTVU)
- BART's New Escalators (Hoodline)
- More on Caltrain's Weekend Shutdown (SFChron)
- Oakland Updates High Injury Network Map (Oaklandside)
- Repaving Crews Abandon Oakland Neighborhoods (KRON4)
- Commercial Space at Millbrae Transit Hub (SFChron)
- Businesses Going from 'Pop-up' to Permanent in Downtown S.F. (SFChron)
- Some Vendors Permitted Back on Mission Street (MissionLocal)
- Santa Barbara's Car-Free State Street is Awesome, but Car Brains Still Want to Destroy it (SFGate)
- Commentary: Decades of Bad Transit Policies at MTC (EastBayTimes)
