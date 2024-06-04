Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, June 4

8:15 AM PDT on June 4, 2024

  • Muni Signs Delayed and Delayed (ABC7)
  • Why Transit Rescue Plan is on Hold (KTVU)
  • BART's New Escalators (Hoodline)
  • More on Caltrain's Weekend Shutdown (SFChron)
  • Oakland Updates High Injury Network Map (Oaklandside)
  • Repaving Crews Abandon Oakland Neighborhoods (KRON4)
  • Commercial Space at Millbrae Transit Hub (SFChron)
  • Businesses Going from 'Pop-up' to Permanent in Downtown S.F. (SFChron)
  • Some Vendors Permitted Back on Mission Street (MissionLocal)
  • Santa Barbara's Car-Free State Street is Awesome, but Car Brains Still Want to Destroy it (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Decades of Bad Transit Policies at MTC (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Merchants

Media Critique: Mainstream Media Needs to Include the Facts in Stories About Bike Lanes on Merchant Corridors

Merchants often make claims about bike lanes, transit lanes, and parking that are demonstrably false

June 4, 2024
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Progressive Senators Say: It’s Time For the Feds to Regulate Vehicle Automation

June 4, 2024
bike lane

Eyes on the Street: 17th Street ‘Quick Build’ Taking Shape

A look at the start of construction on the parking-protected bike lanes on 17th, finally going in through Potrero Hill

June 3, 2024
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Report: Pedestrian Deaths at a Forty-Year High

June 3, 2024
See all posts