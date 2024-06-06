Headlines, June 6

- New York Governor Blocks Congestion Pricing (SFChron)
- Berkeley's New City Manager (Berkeleyside)
- More on Commercial Spaces at Millbrae Transit Hub (MassTransit)
- More on Suspension of Caltrain Service this Weekend (Peninsula360)
- More on East San Jose LRT Extension (KRON4)
- New Offices Near Giant's Ballpark (SFChron)
- Double Parking on 16th Street (MissionLocal)
- District 9 Candidates on Street Vending (MissionLocal)
- S.F.'s Stair Challenge (SFGate)
- Pittsburg Gets New Signs (EastBayTimes)
- Letters: Why do Affluent Neighborhoods Get a Pass on Tall Buildings? (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
