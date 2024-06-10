This Week: Vision Zero, Happy Hour, Universities

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday SFMTA Vision Zero Committee. At this meeting officials will hear presentations on the San Francisco Police Department's traffic enforcement plans and Vision Zero severe injury trends. Tuesday, June 11, 1-4 p.m., Union Square Conference Room, Floor 7, SFMTA Headquarters, One South Van Ness Avenue, S.F.
- Tuesday East Bay Car Free Happy Hour. Whether you’re car free, car light, or just want to hang out with fun people and have nerdy urbanist conversations, everyone is welcome. Tuesday, June 11, 5:30 p.m., Brix Factory Brewing, 2400 Mandela Parkway, Oakland.
- Wednesday The Relationship Between Universities and Cities. Join SPUR for a discussion on the role of universities in shaping urban environments, focusing on the unique challenges and opportunities in San Francisco. Wednesday, June 12, 12-1 p.m. UC Law Auditorium, 198 McAllister Street, S.F.
- Thursday SPUR Urbanist Social. Join SPUR in Oakland for a speed networking event. Thursday, June 13, 5-7 p.m., Night Heron, 1780 Telegraph Ave., Oakland.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, June 14, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday 2024 Pride Ride. Join Bike East Bay for a fun, all ages and all levels party ride around Lake Merritt in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community in the Bay. Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., Starting Location: Eastshore Park (between Grand & Lakeview, near the 580), Oakland.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.