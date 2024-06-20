Headlines, June 20

- SFMTA Endorses Curbside Protected Bike Lanes on Valencia (MissionLocal)
- Valencia Merchant Subgroup Opposes all Bike Lanes (SFStandard)
- Forget 'Doom Loop' as New Restaurants Open Downtown (SFStandard)
- Voters to Decide on Great Highway (SFStandard, SFChron)
- Fight Continues Against Sand on Great Highway (LocalNewsMatters)
- Plurality of Voters Still Support California HSR (Newsweek)
- Bikeway for North Berkeley Development? (Berkeleyside)
- YIMBYs Support Proposed New City (EastBayTimes)
- Drivers Kill Animals (EastBayTimes)
- Parks and Pickleball vs. Tennis (SFChron)
- Muni Reveals Ugly Sweater (SFChron, KTVU)
- Commentary: San Rafael Listened, Closed Dangerous Slip Turn (MarinIJ)
