Headlines, July 8

- Uber Tax to Save Muni? (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Longest Bus Route in S.F. and Other Muni Facts (SFChron)
- VTA Awaits Feds on San Jose BART Extension (MercNews)
- Changes Coming to AC Transit (SFChron)
- More on Oakland Alameda Water Shuttle Pilot (SFChron)
- Berkeley Approves Fleet of Lime Scooters (Berkeleyside)
- Woman Pushed onto BART Tracks (ABC7, USAToday)
- Wayside Fire Delays BART (EastBayTimes)
- West Portal Driver Pleads 'Not Guilty' (SFStandard, KQED, SFBay)
- Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Bike Path Could be Ended in Fall (MarinIJ)
- Oakland to Allow Some Citizen Safety Installations (Oaklandside)
- Hill Bomb Moves to Church Street (MissionLocal, SFGate, SFStandard)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?