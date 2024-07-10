Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 10

8:44 AM PDT on July 10, 2024

  • Why San Francisco Fails at Vision Zero (SFGate)
  • Neighbors Cite Valencia Lane in Opposition to Bike Plan (MissionLocal)
  • Breed Backs Great Highway Park (SFExaminer)
  • San Francisco Got Safer for Cyclists? (SFStandard)
  • Push to Fund BART Extension (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Berkeley Scooters (DailyCal)
  • Momentum Growing for HSR (SmartCitiesDive)
  • Oakland's First Fridays in Decline (SFChron)
  • Economic Ripple Effects of Vacant Offices (SFExaminer)
  • More Money for Freeway Widening (Patch)
  • Unhealthy Air Again Because Cars (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Health Effects of Extreme Heat (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

