Headlines, July 10

- Why San Francisco Fails at Vision Zero (SFGate)
- Neighbors Cite Valencia Lane in Opposition to Bike Plan (MissionLocal)
- Breed Backs Great Highway Park (SFExaminer)
- San Francisco Got Safer for Cyclists? (SFStandard)
- Push to Fund BART Extension (EastBayTimes)
- More on Berkeley Scooters (DailyCal)
- Momentum Growing for HSR (SmartCitiesDive)
- Oakland's First Fridays in Decline (SFChron)
- Economic Ripple Effects of Vacant Offices (SFExaminer)
- More Money for Freeway Widening (Patch)
- Unhealthy Air Again Because Cars (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Health Effects of Extreme Heat (SFChron)
