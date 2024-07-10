Headlines, July 10

Why San Francisco Fails at Vision Zero ( SFGate

Neighbors Cite Valencia Lane in Opposition to Bike Plan ( MissionLocal

Breed Backs Great Highway Park ( SFExaminer

San Francisco Got Safer for Cyclists? ( SFStandard

Push to Fund BART Extension ( EastBayTimes

More on Berkeley Scooters ( DailyCal

Momentum Growing for HSR ( SmartCitiesDive

Oakland's First Fridays in Decline ( SFChron

Economic Ripple Effects of Vacant Offices ( SFExaminer

More Money for Freeway Widening ( Patch

Unhealthy Air Again Because Cars ( MarinIJ

Commentary: Health Effects of Extreme Heat ( SFChron

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?