Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 15

8:31 AM PDT on July 15, 2024

Photo: Jezriel Supang Ucho

  • BART Importance to Housing (SFGate)
  • Chinatown Against Proposed Bike Lanes (SFExaminer)
  • Transportation Story Roundup (EastBayTimes)
  • Hydrogen Ferry Pilot in S.F. Bay (EastBayTimes, ABC7)
  • Will Speed Bumps Stop Sideshows? (ABC7)
  • Central SoMa Revitalization Stalled (SFChron)
  • More on X/Twitter Dumping Offices? (SFGate)
  • Crime is Down in San Francisco? (SFStandard)
  • Ubers for the Sky? (EastBayTimes)
  • New Statue on Embarcadero (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Lie Repeated that Bridge Bike Lane was Previously a "Traffic Lane" (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Spend Millions on Car Infrastructure, Not Bikes in Alto Tunnel (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

West Portal

Call to Action: Demand a Safe West Portal

The San Francisco Transit Riders wants YOU to urge the SFMTA Board of Directors to approve stronger West Portal safety and transit improvements

San Francisco Transit Riders
July 15, 2024
Events

This Week: Bike Plan, West Portal, Intro to Biking

July 15, 2024
bicycle lanes

Weekend Roundup: SFMTA’s New Bike Plan, 14th Street Bikeway in Oakland

...and check out the future of high-speed rail

July 12, 2024
See all posts