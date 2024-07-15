Headlines, July 15

BART Importance to Housing ( SFGate

Chinatown Against Proposed Bike Lanes ( SFExaminer

Transportation Story Roundup ( EastBayTimes

ABC7) Hydrogen Ferry Pilot in S.F. Bay ( EastBayTimes

Will Speed Bumps Stop Sideshows? ( ABC7

Central SoMa Revitalization Stalled ( SFChron

More on X/Twitter Dumping Offices? ( SFGate

Crime is Down in San Francisco? ( SFStandard

Ubers for the Sky? ( EastBayTimes

New Statue on Embarcadero ( SFChron

Commentary: Lie Repeated that Bridge Bike Lane was Previously a "Traffic Lane" ( MarinIJ

Commentary: Spend Millions on Car Infrastructure, Not Bikes in Alto Tunnel ( MarinIJ

