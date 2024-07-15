Headlines, July 15

- BART Importance to Housing (SFGate)
- Chinatown Against Proposed Bike Lanes (SFExaminer)
- Transportation Story Roundup (EastBayTimes)
- Hydrogen Ferry Pilot in S.F. Bay (EastBayTimes, ABC7)
- Will Speed Bumps Stop Sideshows? (ABC7)
- Central SoMa Revitalization Stalled (SFChron)
- More on X/Twitter Dumping Offices? (SFGate)
- Crime is Down in San Francisco? (SFStandard)
- Ubers for the Sky? (EastBayTimes)
- New Statue on Embarcadero (SFChron)
- Commentary: Lie Repeated that Bridge Bike Lane was Previously a "Traffic Lane" (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Spend Millions on Car Infrastructure, Not Bikes in Alto Tunnel (MarinIJ)
