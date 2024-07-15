This Week: Bike Plan, West Portal, Intro to Biking

Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/tonight! SFMTA Unveils its New Bike Plan. Working with communities across the city, the SFMTA is developing San Francisco’s first bike plan since 2009. Come hear about it. Monday, July 15, 5–7 p.m. Southeast Community Center, 1550 Evans Avenue, S.F. Click for additional times and locations.
- Tuesday SFMTA Board Meeting/West Portal Vote. On the agenda: whether safety or motoring convenience will prevail in West Portal. Tuesday, July 16, 1 p.m. SFMTA Board Room #400, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Tuesday Intro to Biking in S.F. with Bay Wheels. This class is for people who already know how to bike but are considering bicycling more in the city, joining Bay Wheels, or looking to brush up on city riding skills. Tuesday, July 16, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Oakland Alameda Water Shuttle Begins Service. Woodstock, a new ferry boat, will carry people across the Oakland Estuary, Wednesday through Sunday, for the next two years. It will offer 37 trips per day that take under 10 minutes. The ferry is free to ride. Bicycles are welcome. Come take a ride. Starts Wednesday, July 17, 7 a.m. between the foot of Broadway in Jack London Square and Bohol Circle Immigrant Park at the foot of 5th Street in Alameda. Also join the launch celebration in Jack London Square 5:30 p.m-7 p.m.
- Wednesday Workshop for Embarcadero West Project. Join OaklandDOT for this meeting to learn more about the project and speak with the project team. Wednesday, July 17, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. 252 2nd Street, Oakland.
- Saturday Bike East Bay's Brewfest. Join local craft breweries as they share a wide range of brews, perfect for kicking back on a warm summer day. Saturday, July 20, 1-5 p.m. Oakland’s Snow Park, next to Lake Merritt.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.