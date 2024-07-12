Weekend Roundup: SFMTA’s New Bike Plan, 14th Street Bikeway in Oakland

Here are a few Streetsblog news nuggets to start your weekend.

SFMTA holds first week of outreach for new bike plan

A map of all the gaps/areas with no bike facilities in San Francisco, shown with red arrows. Image: SFMTA

This week the SFMTA held the first two of eleven planned outreach meetings for their new "bike and roll" plan. From an SFMTA release:

The San Francisco Biking and Rolling Plan...will replace San Francisco’s Citywide Bicycle Master Plan, last updated in 2009. The scenarios were developed after more than 100 community discussions over the course of 18 months of outreach. They are meant to spur conversation about different ways to create a safe, connected, citywide network for people using bikes, scooters, skateboards, powerchairs and other electric mobility devices. The scenarios are not “either or;” they are mix and match.

That may be, but it's already receiving blowback, as reported by Mission Local, which covered the first meeting, held in North Beach:

A new San Francisco biking-network proposal encountered fierce opposition Monday night at a community open house in North Beach, with many fearing it could become the next Valencia Street.

The article goes on to quote several merchants—and some advocates—who attended the meeting.

More from SFMTA:

Developing a new biking and rolling plan is crucial to providing San Franciscans with options for getting around the city. A 2023 study by the SFMTA that surveyed a statistically significant sample of San Franciscans showed that 29% of city residents ride a bike, scooter or other micromobility device at least once a week and that 80% are interested in getting around by biking or rolling but don’t feel that it’s safe enough for them to do so.

Meanwhile, the new plan aspires to have bike facilities of varying quality on only six-to-ten percent of San Francisco streets. Check out the full SFMTA slide deck.

Update: Oakland's 14th Street protected bike lanes now well under construction

The future of Oakland is now there to see. Protected bike lane going in on 14th, seen here from Oak Street. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Twenty-five years ago, Oakland declared 14th Street a location for a "short-term priority bikeway." Finally, in January of 2024, the city broke out the ceremonial shovels and marked the start of construction of concrete-protected bike lanes from Lake Merritt to Brush Street. Cyclists can finally visit 14th Street and see heavy construction underway, as seen above. The project should be ready to ride in the fall of 2025.

Speaking of the future... check out California's rail future at the state fare

A mock-up of a possible train interior. Photo: CaHSRA

If you happen to live in Sacramento (where it's 105 degrees as of the writing of this post) and are looking for something to do indoors, the California High-Speed Rail Authority suggests checking out their booth at the state fare and expo. From the CaHSRA's release, suggesting people visit...

...mock-ups of our future train interiors, where visitors will get a chance to check out the different seating options, take a selfie in the cocoon seat, and learn more about future operations. The Authority expects to initiate 171 miles of electrified high-speed rail passenger service between Merced and Bakersfield between 2030 and 2033. For those who want a different look, virtual reality headsets will allow visitors of all ages to experience the Authority’s trains and stations and even try their hand as an iron worker on the project. And we didn’t forget about our youngest exhibit visitors–and our future riders–as we’ll have a play area so there’s something to do for the whole family.

The high-speed rail display is in Building 5, July 12 through 28. In addition to seeing mock-ups of the trains, visitors will hear from experts on future job opportunities and careers in the building trades.